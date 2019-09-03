Jal Jeevan Mission: A mammoth task, a sea of business opportunities

Multiple cities in the country are slated to “run out of water” in a decade. In villages, too, the situation is grim: less than half of the population can barely use 50 litres of water per day, India’s national auditor told the Parliament in 2018.

But how easy — or difficult — it is to provide water to all households? Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the Jal Jeevan Mission would require Rs 3.5 trillion over the next five years to implement. This is fairly in line with the assessment of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), which had ...