Jal Jeevan Mission to add 11.5 million household tap connections by FY21

Jal Jeevan Mission, the government’s latest flagship scheme, has set out a target to add 11.5 million household tap connections by 2020-21 (FY21), according to papers laid under Budget documents. The total allocation for the programme for FY21 is Rs 11,500 crore, up from Rs 10,000 crore last year.

According to the government data, 1.46 million of the 178.7 million rural households in the country are yet to have functional household tap connections. The government has proposed Rs 3.6 trillion for the programme to be executed by 2024. Of the total estimated expenditure, the ...