Business Standard

January core sector growth at 2.2% vs 2.1% (MoM), crude oil drags

Growth of eight core industries had recovered to 1.3 per cent in December 2019 after remaining in the negative zone for four consecutive months

BS Web Team 

India's core sector grew at 2.2 per cent in January against 2.1 per cent month-on-month, according to official data.

Growth of eight core industries had recovered to 1.3 per cent in December 2019 after remaining in the negative zone for four consecutive months, helped by expansion in production of coal, fertiliser and refinery products.

During the April-December period, core industries recorded growth of 0.2 per cent against 4.8 per cent in the year-ago period.

The eight core sectors recorded negative growth in the four months to November 2019.
First Published: Fri, February 28 2020. 17:13 IST

