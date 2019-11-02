JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Reserve Bank of India rejigs regulatory and supervision departments
Business Standard

Jharkhand polls in 5 phases between Nov 30 to Dec 20; result on Dec 23

Counting of votes is on December 23

Archis Mohan  |  New Delhi 

elections, vote, voting, polls

Jharkhand, parts of which are under Maoist influence, will have a five phased polling from November 30 to December 20. Counting of votes is on December 23. Jharkhand has a BJP government with Raghubar Das as the chief minister, the first CM of the state to complete a five-year term after the state was created in November 2000

chart
First Published: Sat, November 02 2019. 01:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU