Kamath panel has little impact on retail, media, food services: Experts

The recommendations of the K V Kamath-led expert committee on loan restructuring, approved by the central bank on Monday, has limited impact on the retail, media and food services industries, experts tracking these markets said. The above-mentioned sectors are part of the list of 26 categories identified by the committee for loan restructuring.

Analysts, however, say that large firms in these three segments don't need loan restructuring owing to the efficient manner in which many of them run their operations. Also, the discretion to restructure loans ultimately rests with ...