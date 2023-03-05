JUST IN
FMCG, dairy firms betting on strong double-digit sales growth this summer
Business Standard

Karnataka polls: A new experiment in political mobilisation, says Manor

"The Congress will stress what it sees as the BJP's poor record in power"

Topics
Karnataka polls | Congress | BJP

Aditi Phadnis 

James Manor
James Manor

James Manor has studied Karnataka politics for 50 years. He has authored several books, including one co-authored with the late E Raghavan, Broadening and Deepening Democracy: Political Innovation in Karnataka. He is professor emeritus at the School of Advanced Study, University of London, UK. In this interview, he tells Aditi Phadnis what to look for in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 21:54 IST

