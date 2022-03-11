Kerala annual budget: New IT park proposed in Kannur, 4 IT corridors

-
ALSO READ
Kerala govt to give financial aid to fishermen affected by rains
3rd round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results: Report
Next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday: Ukraine official
Russian airstrikes destroy Vinnytsia airport in Central Ukraine amid war
China denies asking Russia not to invade Ukraine until post-Olympics
-
Looking to tap the potential of the information technology sector in the post-COVID era, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Friday proposed to set up a new IT park, four IT corridors and 20 satellite IT hubs in the southern state while presenting the Budget for 2022-23.
The new IT park would be set up in Kannur district and the international airport there is expected to accelerate the growth of the sector in the northern district, he said.
The proposed IT Corridors would be set up parallel to the National Highway-66, which is being expanded to four lanes, and they would begin from the existing IT parks including Technopark, the pioneer IT hub in the state capital here, the minister explained.
A total of Rs 100 crore was set aside through Kerala Infrastructure Investment Board (KIIFB) for the expansion of the IT parks and Rs 1,000 crore earmarked for land acquisition in the sector, Balagopal added.
In the first complete budget of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government, the minister also set aside Rs 2,000 crore to regulate the increasing price hike in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the possible hike in the price of petroleum products.
Besides, Rs 100 crore has been allocated for setting up a medical tech innovation hub in the state capital, Rs 200 crore earmarked for the development of universities, and Rs 300 crore budgeted for skill parks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU