Kerala firms with canteens to now pay GST on employee food bills

Employers in who provide canteen facilities to employees will now have to pay the (GST) on food and beverages the latter buy. (AAAR) in the state has upheld the (AAR) order to impose the tax. Experts said this will force companies to re-evaluate what facilities they provide employees. The central government had earlier said any service made by an employer to an employee, as part of a contractual agreement, would not come under the ambit. "It is critical for companies to evaluate what benefits they can provide employees and what the implication of these will be," said Harpreet Singh, partner, indirect taxes, KPMG. Earlier, footwear maker had approached the AAR to find out if there would be a on money charged from employees for canteen facilities — even if it was without any profit. The company had argued this could not be treated as part of its business. The AAR had held that GST was applicable to money employees paid for food and beverages they bought at the company canteen.

