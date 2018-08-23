Kerala flood hits spice market as shortage in supply pushes up prices

Those entering the Khari Baoli market in Old Delhi are greeted with the distinct aroma of cardamoms, pepper and other spice. But, if one wants to buy any, they will have to now shell out more. The flood in Kerala — the source of many of these spices — has hit supply. “Prices of all spices from Kerala have gone up by up to 100 per cent in the past few days.

This has increased costs for retailers. But, the demand from end consumers has not gone down,” said Neeraj Gupta, proprietor of Gupta Stores in the market. Spices are not essential commodities in any case. The ...