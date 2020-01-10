Kerala receives investment proposals worth Rs 1 trillion at ASCEND 2020

The government has received investment intentions to the tune of around Rs 1 trillion during the ASCEND 2020 The largest commitment was made by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which committed around 66 per cent of the total investment.

Speaking at the event, which concluded on Friday, Chief Minister said that of the total amount, Rs 98,708 crore came in as direct promise during the two days of ASCEND, while there are “a couple of entrepreneurs whom we happened to miss” at the event but have expressed their willingness to invest.

Overall, the state has received 164 investment proposals. Towards the end of the session, the Infrastructure Management vowed Rs 8,110 crore, while the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority promised investments of Rs 66,900 crore. DP World will be investing around Rs 500 crore for a logistic park.

The government plans to meet the prospective investors individually. A team led by Principal Secretary (Industries) Dr K Ellangovan has been entrusted with this task, said the chief minister.

The government said it will seriously consider complaints against top officers who are indifferent or negative in their response to industrial investments. A meeting will be convened to sort out the matter by facilitating interaction between top bureaucrats and representatives of the investors. There would not be any intermediaries between prospective entrepreneurs looking to invest and the authorities, the government said.

“One can apply directly at several levels starting from the village office to the CMO,” he added. Noting that the government will accord priority to completing the projects proposed in ASCEND 2020, he emphasised the need for skilled labour across sectors. The government is in talks with various universities to improve their standards, he added.

Special consideration will be given to the investment proposals from MSMEs at the ASCEND, though it will stay away from projects with negative ecological impact, the government said. It has convened a meeting on January 21 of local administration presidents and secretaries. The session saw 100-odd projects, ratified by KPMG as viable, presented across sectors such as petrochemicals, agro and food-processing, defence, life sciences, aeropolis, tourism and hospitality, ports and harbour, fisheries, infrastructure, mobility development, logistics and electronic hardware.