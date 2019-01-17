Kerala says electric buses made Rs 57 per km profit during trial run

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has deemed the trial of "successful" after the State Road Transport Corporation managed to make a profit of Rs 57 per km during Sabarimala season.

On average, the buses ran 360 km a day, generated Rs 110/km in revenue, and made Rs 57/km in profit. While the fuel cost of a diesel bus is Rs 31/km, the electric costs only Rs 6/km.

The state has decided to operate in long routes. In November, these buses, manufactured by Goldstone BYD, were taken on GCC basis for 10 years from Maha Voyage LLP company, at a rate of Rs 43.20 per kilometre. These buses were operated in Pampa-Nilakkal route during Sabarimala season.

A trial run of the service was conducted in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode cities in June, which proved feasible for KSRTC, following which KSRTC invited tender for the buses.

The buses can run at maximum speed of 120km per hour although the top speed has been restricted at 80 km per hour for public transport. The state-run corporation may look at 300 of those