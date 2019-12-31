Kerala top achiever in meeting sustainable development goals: Niti Aayog

Kerala was the top state in meeting the in this year’s ranking, prepared by Kerala retained the top slot, while Himachal, which shared the top ranking in 2018, was relegated to the second slot in this year’s ranking.

Bihar, Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh were the worst performing states in this year’s index for (SDGs). According to the report on the index, while Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim showed maximum improvement, states such as Gujarat have not shown any improvement vis-a-vis 2018 scores. India’s composite score also improved from 57 in 2018 to 60 in 2019.