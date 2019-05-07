Kerosene subsidy bill builds up 21% to Rs 5,800 cr in FY19; LPG jumps 49.4%

The next government at the Centre would have around Rs 13,300 crore left in its petroleum subsidy provisioning for the current financial year — 2019-20, or FY20 — as 2018-19 closed with a Rs 37,000-crore requirement. The kerosene subsidy provision for 2019-20 has been subsumed entirely by the requirement last year.

In fact, the government would have to provide Rs 1,311 crore more for last year when a full Budget is presented in June. The subsidy bill on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for FY19 saw a 49.4 per cent increase, to Rs 31,200 crore compared to Rs 20,880 crore in ...