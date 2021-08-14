Kharif acreage almost at last year's level; monsoon to become active again

Sowing of Kharif crops further picked up and touched almost 2020 levels during the week ended August 13. However, concerns remained over the final output because of delay in the planting of some crops, which have crossed their ideal sowing time.

According to latest data from the department of agriculture, till August 13, Kharif crops have been planted in around 99.7 million hectares, which is just 1.78 per cent less than the same period last year. It is 2.08 per cent more than the average area covered during the last five years. The southwest monsoon, which has been vigorous over Central ...