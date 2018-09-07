Kharif output may be lower due to erratic distribution of rainfall: NCML

Post-harvest management company National Collateral Management Services Limited (NCML) has revised its total estimate for kharif 2018-19 to 136.75 million tonnes. The estimates are marginally lower than its earlier forecast of 137.73 million tonnes, released a few months back.

According to a statement, the revised number is 2.83 per cent lower than 140.73 million tonnes of foodgrains produced in 2017-18, according to the government’s fourth advance estimates. The overall production of oilseeds too has been revised down to 20.56 million tonnes, 2.08 per cent lower than last year.

The decline in production forecasts come despite pickup of monsoon rains in July and August. The erratic distribution of rainfall had prompted the lower estimates.

While over 20 per cent of the country’s districts have faced floods, half of the country’s 36 meteorological subdivisions are currently faced with a rainfall deficit of over 10 per cent.

Production of rice is projected to decline to 95.8 million tonnes against the record production of 97.5 million tonnes in the previous year.