Kicking the import habit: Can India grab a $200-bn business opportunity

India’s industry could get billions of dollars in business and the country reduce dependence on Chinese imports after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a June 2 speech to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) called for self-reliance in certain sectors. Even if six of the sectors the government has reportedly identified to reduce import dependence were to be considered, $204 billion worth of business could be generated within the country.

That’s roughly half of India’s imports of major commodities, or almost two-thirds of it excluding crude oil imports. See table ...