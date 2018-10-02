KVIC plans global footprint, aims to tap 150 centres in two months

Having achieved a 34 per cent jump in its turnover for 2017-18, the Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has set a target to achieve similar growth in sales for 2018-19 as well.

KVIC, which comes under the Union Ministry of Micro, (MSME) Industries, reported a total turnover of Rs 25.08 billion for 2017-18, a growth of 34 per cent from the previous year. Encouraged by the innovative initiatives taken by the government to promote khadi clothes and household articles, has set a sales target of Rs 32 billion for the current financial year.

"The Congress party took political advantage of Mahatma Gandhi, but forgot to implement the Gandhiji's ideologies, such as empowering villages and create employment in rural India. Consequently, the significance of khadi declined over the years. Our government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has changed the mantra from 'khadi for nation' to 'khadi for fashion', under which we have brought khadi on to the ramp for the first time in Lakme Fashion Week. Now, we are stepping towards 'khadi for transformation' to bring the material as a preferred choice for consumers," said Giriraj Singh, Union Minister, while inaugurating Khadi India 2018, a month-long exhibition cum sale in Mumbai on Tuesday.





ALSO READ: Fabindia uses 'khadi' trademark; KVIC moves HC, seeks damages worth Rs 5 bn

The minister dwelt on the breakthroughs made in using cow dung and urine in the manufacture of soap, floor cleaner and other household items of daily use. He said that he himself uses these products, which are not only cost-effective and environment-friendly, but also help employment generation in the rural sector.

Clarifying over the myth of khadi as costly product, the Minster said, "Khadi is for every class of people whose price starts from a minimum for poor class and goes upto elite class.

Meanwhile, has started exhibiting its products in major overseas markets also. In the first phase, organised exhibition in 10 centres on August 15 followed by another 50 centres today. Now, KVIC plans to exhibit its products across 150 major centres across the world in the second phase in the next two months.

Speaking on the occasion, KVIC chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena, said, " KVIC has achieved tremendous growth in sales over the last four years. Between 2004 and 2014, its sales recorded an average growth of 6.8 per cent. The sales growth was never achieved in double digit until 2014. Since then, KVIC has recorded sales growth of an average 133 per cent."

KVIC recently tied up with India's major branded garment and fabric manufacturer Raymond which, according to Saxena, purchased fabric worth Rs 90 million in FY 2017-18 from it. Raymond has also placed an order for khadi fabric worth Rs 400 million with KVIC for 2018-19, Saxena said.



ALSO READ: Provided job opportunities to over 1.4 million in 4 years, says KVIC

KVIC launched a solar charkha on Tuesday which it seeks to make a major income generator for the rural household in the years to come. It is especially designed to help women earn in their leisure time.

The minister emphasized the need for rural development through the use of the charkha, and cow dung and urine for making daily use household articles. “We want every panchayat across the country to generate Rs 100 million a month from charkha and Rs 150 million from articles made of cow dung and urine. This Rs 250 million-per-month revenue generation for every panchayat would certainly help India achieve enormous rural economic growth."