JUST IN
Govt to release second advance estimate of GDP for 2022-23 today
Departments should aim to get maximum revenue: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami
Core inflation must ease towards 4%, says RBI MPC's Shashanka Bhide
$19 bn derivative bond trade in India at risk from Modi's new tax
EAM Jaishankar, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky discuss bilateral ties
PLI scheme boost: Apple creates 100,000 new direct jobs in 19 months
Days of Made-in-India passenger aircraft not far: PM Narendra Modi
UIDAI rolls out AI-based security mechanism for fingerprint authentication
Create a roadmap to upscale organic farming in Sikkim: FM Sitharaman
Advertisement disclosures should be displayed prominently, says govt
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Govt to release second advance estimate of GDP for 2022-23 today
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Labour-intensive manufacturing segments facing external headwinds

Experts say manufacturing is declining due to a slump in overseas demand and production-linked incentive schemes will take time to yield results

Topics
manufacturing  | PLI scheme | IIP growth

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

manufacturing

A commerce ministry official recently attributed the fall in imports in January to the Make in India programme. Imports declined 3.63 per cent in January and 3.46 per cent in December. However, the performance of different manufacturing segments does not give confidence that 'Make in India' has taken off to a great height

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on manufacturing

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 10:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.