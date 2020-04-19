Labour issues: Punjab to promote maize cultivation in coming Kharif season

As the possibility of an extended lockdown impacting smooth movement of labour looms large, the has decided to embark on a big programme to encourage state’s farmers to shift enmasse to maize and cotton, instead of



Planting of is expected to start from June depending upon the progress of southwest monsoon, while field preparation begins before that.



With migratory labourers unavailable to plant due to lockdown, Punjab is urging its farmers to grow cotton or maize as the next crop for the



Laborers having expertise of planting rice have returned to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar after the lockdown announcement last month, prompting to rethink its kharif strategy.





It has also asked the Central government to further raise the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of maize significantly and give incentives to set up maize- based industries so that farmers are encouraged to shift from growing paddy in the state.



The current MSP of maize for 2019-20 is Rs 1760 per quintal while that of common grade paddy is Rs 1815 a quintal. While paddy has assured state procurement, maize doesn't factors which makes it less attractive for growers.



Though, Punjab has been working on shifting its farmers from paddy to maize and other alternative crops in the and in 2019 managed to shift almost 0.75 million hectares from paddy to alternative crops but this time the focus has acquired added importance over fears of non-availability of labour.



“What seems to be worrying Punjab is not the harvesting of Rabi, but our next crop, which is paddy. This operation of transplanting paddy is totally labour intensive and Punjab doesn’t have the expertise or experienced labour to do the transplanting.



So, instead of paddy we are asking to go for cotton or maize as it can be done with fewer number of labour,” Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal told Business Standard recently.





In Punjab, which is one of main growing state of India, paddy is planted in around 2.6 to 2.7 million hectares of land every year.



But in 2019, the acreage dropped as some farmers shifted from paddy to maize, cotton, high-value basmati rice and vegetables.



Maize requires around 3-4 laborers per acre of land for manual dibbling of the crop, while if a mechanized planter is used it can sow the crop in 1 acre of land in less than two hours of land.



That apart, even for harvesting, maize requires less labour than paddy as it can be done fully through combine harvesters. In comparison, per acre requirement for paddy planting is much more.



“At any point of time, I will urge people to grow maize instead of paddy as the price realized is more than paddy, while water drawl is also lower and other ill-effects of growing paddy on the environment is also minimal,” Sain Dass, ex-director of Indian Council for Agriculture Research (ICAR) and Chairman of Maize Diversification Group of Haryana said.



Punjab went into lockdown 20 days before the country due to its high non-resident Indian and immigrant population.





Thereby the government is ensuring that the state has enough seeds for cotton and maize. “The government is trying to ensure that farmers get seeds from a proper place in a district,” badal said.



Besides asking Centre to raise the minimum support price for maize the has also sought permission to expedite production of ethanol from maize to blend it with petrol.



As for the current wheat harvesting season for wheat, Badal said Punjab has decided to spread the procurement of crops over 10 weeks as against 2-3 weeks that the exercise normally takes.