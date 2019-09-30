Labour panel to probe EPFO functioning and ESIC corpus fund

The parliamentary standing committee on labour has decided to probe the functioning of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), including management of its corpus fund.

The committee has decided to look into the "functioning of the EPFO" at a time when an internal audit conducted by the EPFO has thrown up major discrepancies in the way it has been managing the provident fund accounts and settling dues. All department related parliamentary standing committees have to select 'subjects' they will ...