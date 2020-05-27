JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Fitch forecasts 5% contraction of Indian economy over slump, lockdown
Business Standard

Lack of labour, supply chain blocks push MSMEs in Chennai to the brink

The second of a five-part series focuses on how the lockdown has compounded the woes of already-struggling firms

Topics
Labourer | MSME sector | Lockdown

T E Narasimhan & Gireesh Babu  |  Chennai (Ambattur) 

S Ashokan, proprietor of Srivari Alloys, in the Ambattur Industrial Estate in Chennai, is running his factory with only around 15 per cent of his workforce, even though he is allowed to function with 33 per cent.

Almost 80 per cent of its workers are from other districts and another 10 per cent are migrant labourers, and a majority of them are not able to get back to work either due to the lockdown or due to fear of the growing number of Covid-19 positive cases in Chennai. Srivari Alloys, manufactures aluminium alloys, high pressure die castings and precision machine components, and supplies ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, May 27 2020. 00:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU