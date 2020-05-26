Covid-19 crisis: 80% MSMEs in Sonipat hub await their turn to open

The Kundli industrial area on the Delhi-Sonipat border, which houses more than 800 medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs), is still eerily quiet. Even after relaxation in lockdown norms and factories being permitted to swing back into action, more than 80 per cent of the units are shut.

And those that are open, are working at sub-optimal pace. Standing outside a plastic packaging unit, Ritu, her face half-covered with dupatta, waits her turn so that her temperature can be checked, after which she will go through a sanitization process at the entry gate. All the factories that have ...