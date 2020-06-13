Ladakh standoff: Chinese dig in, deploy artillery and tanks on LAC

With no indications of Chinese troops withdrawing from Indian territory they occupied last month in Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, and the army, navy, and air force chiefs to review the situation.

On Tuesday, Major General Abhijit Bapat, who commands the infantry division that defends the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in this sector, held talks with a Chinese general in an attempt to defuse tensions and encourage Chinese troops to withdraw. Despite that, sources on the ground say the People’s Liberation ...