Business Standard

LIC declares relaxation on premium payments amid coronavirus spread

Policyholders are requested to stay indoors and avoid visiting any office to pay premium. They can, however, use online services of LIC

BS Reporter 

LIC
LIC building in Delhi

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation said it would give relaxation to policyholders in payment of premiums due on inforce policies up to April 15 owing to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

“This is aimed at helping policyholders who have not been able to pay the premiums on time because of the virus outbreak,” LIC has said.

Policyholders are requested to stay indoors and avoid visiting any office to pay premium. They can, however, use online services of LIC.

To contain the spread of the COVID-19, a majority of the states have asked people to maintain social distancing and avoid travel unless necessary.
First Published: Mon, March 23 2020. 01:09 IST

