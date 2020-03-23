LIC declares relaxation on premium payments amid coronavirus spread

-
ALSO READ
LIC's gross NPA ratio in debt portfolio rises to 7.5% in December
Easier said than done: Complexity of listing LIC, India's top life insurer
LIC woos millennials with upgraded website, better customer service
PNB Housing Finance raises Rs 2,500 cr from LIC via NCD, its 2nd this year
How listing will transform LIC
-
State-owned Life Insurance Corporation said it would give relaxation to policyholders in payment of premiums due on inforce policies up to April 15 owing to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.
“This is aimed at helping policyholders who have not been able to pay the premiums on time because of the virus outbreak,” LIC has said.
Policyholders are requested to stay indoors and avoid visiting any office to pay premium. They can, however, use online services of LIC.
To contain the spread of the COVID-19, a majority of the states have asked people to maintain social distancing and avoid travel unless necessary.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU