LIC declares relaxation on premium payments amid coronavirus spread

State-owned said it would give relaxation to policyholders in payment of premiums due on inforce policies up to April 15 owing to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

“This is aimed at helping policyholders who have not been able to pay the premiums on time because of the virus outbreak,” has said.

Policyholders are requested to stay indoors and avoid visiting any office to pay premium. They can, however, use online services of

To contain the spread of the COVID-19, a majority of the states have asked people to maintain social distancing and avoid travel unless necessary.