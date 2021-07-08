LIC to have CEO, managing director as govt cancels post of chairman

As the Life Insurance Corporation of India readies itself for public listing, the government has abolished the position of Chairman at the insurer, and will have a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director.

The changes have been notified by the Department of Financial Services (DFS) through rules in the Act. Various rules have been amended in the Act, 1956 to replace the post of Chairman, and create the position of Chief Executive Officer.

The insurer will continue with the post of managing director (MD). Both and MD will be appointed by the central government.

At present, M R Kumar is the Chairman, and the insurer has four MDs. Last week the government had extended his tenure by two years.

Besides this, the government has also amended the Life Insurance Corporation of India (Special Allowance for In-House Development of Actuarial Capability) Rules, 2002 to appoint a full time actuary for LIC. The designated actuary will have to a member of the Institute of Actuaries of India or Institute of Actuaries, London, and be nominated by the a committee authorised by him.

The changes have been made as the insurer has been preparing for its initial public offering (IPO) that is expected to be the country’s largest. Several changes in the constitution of LIC’s board were also made through the Finance Act in the Budget session.

These changes in LIC’s board included appointment of a board chairperson who will be appointed by the central government, and will be a whole-time director; four managing directors; two central government officers; and two independent members.