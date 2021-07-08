LIC to have CEO, managing director as govt cancels post of chairman

-
ALSO READ
Why higher FDI threshold could deepen, widen market for insurance products
Sebi eases listing rules for large IPOs, paving way for LIC's mega float
Govt dials investors ahead of LIC's IPO; embedded value expected by August
Govt moves Irdai to allow listing of 'corporation' ahead of LIC's IPO
As 6 pvt insurers set to increase term plan premiums, LIC won't raise rates
-
As the Life Insurance Corporation of India readies itself for public listing, the government has abolished the position of Chairman at the insurer, and will have a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director.
The changes have been notified by the Department of Financial Services (DFS) through rules in the LIC Act. Various rules have been amended in the LIC Act, 1956 to replace the post of Chairman, and create the position of Chief Executive Officer.
The insurer will continue with the post of managing director (MD). Both CEO and MD will be appointed by the central government.
At present, M R Kumar is the LIC Chairman, and the insurer has four MDs. Last week the government had extended his tenure by two years.
Besides this, the government has also amended the Life Insurance Corporation of India (Special Allowance for In-House Development of Actuarial Capability) Rules, 2002 to appoint a full time actuary for LIC. The designated actuary will have to a member of the Institute of Actuaries of India or Institute of Actuaries, London, and be nominated by the CEO a committee authorised by him.
The changes have been made as the insurer has been preparing for its initial public offering (IPO) that is expected to be the country’s largest. Several changes in the constitution of LIC’s board were also made through the Finance Act in the Budget session.
These changes in LIC’s board included appointment of a board chairperson who will be appointed by the central government, and will be a whole-time director; four managing directors; two central government officers; and two independent members.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU