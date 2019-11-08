Linear infra companies eye road deals as railway, power projects dry up

Linear infrastructure companies are shifting to road construction as growth in power and railway sectors slows down. These companies, currently engaged in the construction of power projects and rail lines, are looking for opportunities as the government focuses on building a robust highway network across the country.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), on its part, is looking to encourage such companies to participate in order to draw more bidders into highway construction. The ambitious plan of NHAI offers avenues in the form of build-operate-transfer (BOT), ...