Liquidity crunch is impacting debt resolution plans, say lenders

Liquidity crunch is impacting debt resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and outside, several top lenders have said. One-time settlement (OTS) with promoters in pre-IBC cases had come down in the last quarter, a top lender said. “Cash is required for OTS and there is no liquidity in the system right now,” he said.

A senior official at State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender confirmed that the non-banking financial company (NBFC) crisis had led to problems in OTS. SBI is most active in the space. The settlement with promoters ...