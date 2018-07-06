JUST IN
CM Adityanath announces plastic ban in Uttar Pradesh from July 15: Report

The UP government's order comes after the Maharashtra government's state-wide ban on the use of plastic items

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

After Maharashtra, the Uttar Pradesh government has banned the use of several plastic products, news agency ANI reported on Friday.

"We have issued an order to ban the use of plastic across the state from July 15," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was quoted as saying by ANI. "After July 15, plastic cups, glasses, and polythene should not be used," said Adityanath, adding, "For this, we should all work together."

The UP government's order comes after the Maharashtra government's state-wide ban on the use of plastic items, including carry-bags and thermocol, came into effect from June 23.

Subsequently, Maharashtra eased its ban against single-use plastic, following what a Reuters report said was intense lobbying by multinational companies and plastic industry bodies for softer rules and extensions.
First Published: Fri, July 06 2018. 14:02 IST

