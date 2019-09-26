LIVE updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman meet heads of private banks

JUST IN
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman continues her interactions with lenders, seeking to improve liquidity in financial system.

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is speaking to journalists after meeting leaders of private banks and financial institutions.

The government has been nudging banks to lend, aiming to end a liquidity crunch which has been hurting business and consumer demand.

Sitharaman had on September 19 announced state-owned banks (PSBs) will hold public meetings with borrowers for distributing loans in 400 districts of the country to boost demand ahead of the festive season.

The government also told PSBs not to declare stressed assets of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as non-performing till March 31 next year.

