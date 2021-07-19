Local procurement for defence to see 6% hike this year: Govt to Parliament

-
ALSO READ
Monsoon forecasting: Is it like predicting the unpredictable for IMD?
What did FCI do differently this season to push wheat procurement?
Govt set to introduce 17 new Bills in Monsoon Session of Parliament
Monsoon likely to be delayed by 2 days, may hit Kerala by June 3: IMD
Changing a monolith
-
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has earmarked 64 per cent of the defence capital budget for this year for acquisitions from domestic companies, the MoD said in Parliament on Monday.
This is an increase of six per cent from the last financial year, which was the first time a distinction was overtly made between domestic and overseas defence expenditure.
“In line with the government’s initiative of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, it has been decided to earmark an amount of Rs 71,438 crore for domestic capital procurement out of the total allocation of Rs 111,463 crore for capital acquisition,” said the MoD in a written reply to a question from a member.
The figure of Rs 71,438 crore that the MoD has earmarked for domestic capital procurement does not actually go in full to domestic firms. For example, when the MoD signed a contract in January with Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL,) worth Rs 45,696 crore for 83 Tejas Mark 1A fighter aircraft, just about half that figure would be spent in India.
The MoD also stated: “During last three financial years, i.e. 2018-19 to 2020-21, 102 contracts have been signed with Indian vendors for capital procurement of defence equipment such as aircrafts, missiles, tanks, bullet proof jackets, guns, navy vessels, radars, and networks, etc.”
In that same period, “The government has accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to 119 defence proposals, worth Rs 215,690 crore approximately, under the various categories of capital acquisition, which promote domestic manufacturing as per the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP),” stated the MoD.
The DAP categories that promote domestic manufacturing are: Buy (Indian — Indian Designed, Developed and Manufactured)”, “Buy (Indian)”, “Buy and Make (Indian)”, “Buy and Make”, “Strategic Partnership Model”, and “Make” categories.
Amongst the indigenous defence projects the government laid claim to were: The 155 mm Dhanush artillery gun, the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, Akash surface to air missile system, Scorpene submarine, the destroyer INS Chennai, and the anti-submarine warfare (ASW) corvette. Many of these procurements originated well before the tenancy of this government.
The MoD also laid claim to the “SRIJAN” portal that it launched on August 14, 2020, to promote indigenisation of spares and components. “As on date, 10,929 items, which were earlier imported, have been displayed on the portal for indigenisation. The Indian industry has shown interest for 2,890 displayed items so far. Defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) and Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) are interacting with these industries to facilitate indigenisation,” said the MoD.
“1,776 components and spares have been indigenised in 2020-21 as a result of efforts by DPSUs, OFB, and service headquarters, via their own processes of indigenisation,” stated the MoD in its reply.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU