JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Chhattisgarh sets food grain production target at 9.5 mn tonnes for 2020-21
Business Standard

Lockdown knocked power consumption down by up to 40% in large cities

As the country unlocks, some distribution companies see a return of demand

Topics
Power consumption | Power discoms | Lockdown

Amritha Pillay  |  Mumbai 

power, electricity, IIP, demand, discoms, distribution, companies, firms, transmission, transformer, workers
“The overall demand is expected to be muted compared to earlier pre-Covid projections,” said the BSES spokesperson

As the country imposed a strict lockdown starting March, some of its cities saw a power consumption decline of 20-40 per cent in April and May. With some cities now unlocking, the trend maybe reversing albeit slowly.

According to data sourced from three private distribution companies for Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad, power consumption showed a significant dip compared to last year, but new trends such as higher digital payments and residential demand emerged as well.

Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad are some of the cities where private power distributors operate. Data sources from these distributors shows the dip in consumption for Mumbai compared to last year was 22 per cent in April, while the decline for May this year was 17 per cent.

“The electricity consumed in licence areas of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat and Dahej special economic zone (SEZ) reduced by 35 per cent in May 2020 compared to May 2019,” said a spokesperson for Torrent, which is a power distributor in these circles.

For the country’s national capital, peak power demand fell 44 per cent in April and by 15 per cent in May. With Delhi being one of the cities witnessing an early reversal of the lockdown, executives report the demand trend is already changing. ”After the end of the lockdown version-3 on May 17 and the easing of restrictions, Delhi’s peak power has started increasing and the gap narrowed. Since easing of restrictions on May 18, 2020, Delhi’s peak power demand has increased by over 40 per cent,” a BSES Delhi spokesperson said. Part of the reason for increase in consumption, however, is also the intense heat wave conditions.

While demand return for some cities, there is a word of caution. “The overall demand is expected to be muted compared to earlier pre-Covid projections,” said the BSES spokesperson.

Reliance Infrastructure-owned BSES has two distribution licences in Delhi for east and southern parts of the city. Eighty five per cent of its connections are domestic, 13 per cent commercial. Only 1 per cent is industrial and another 1 per cent is others.

Similar pattern is seen for Adani Electricity Mumbai that has 82 per cent residential connections, 17 per cent commercial and 1 per cent in others category. The Adani group had bought this business from BSES in 2018. A break up for Torrent Power, however, was not readily available.

As distribution companies deal with the change in demand, they also face challenges over physical meter readings. “Estimated e-bills are being sent to customers based on average consumption of last three months. Once actual meter reading is available, all amounts will be adjusted basis the actual utilisation,” said a spokesperson for Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML).

ALSO READ: UP energy dept to probe supply of Chinese smart meters

Torrent has billed its high-tension customers based on smart meters which are GPRS enabled and shares data on actual consumption.

For residential and non-residential consumers, billing was either based on reading submitted by consumers or based on the previous three-month average. The Torrent spokesperson added there is a definite rise in residential consumption.

“It has been observed that generally the provisional bills were lower than normal as they were based on the consumption recorded during the winter / cooler months (previous 3 bill cycles). Further, customers were homebound during the lockdown period and hence consumed more electricity at their residential connections during the lockdown,” the spokesperson said.

Even for BSES, there was a slight increase in residential consumption. "People were confined to their homes and were using appliances. Hence, there was no impact of Delhi's domestic load, which is around 75 per cent of Delhi's total power load," said the spokesperson for BSES Delhi.

Electricity demand in Punjab has surpassed that of last year, with the peak in June, at 12.3Gw versus 11.5Gw last year. In Haryana, demand has reached 8.5Gw versus 9.4Gw last year. The demand for power picks up in both the states by 3-4Gw from May to June because of subsidised agricultural power demand ahead of sowing season, according to an IDFC India Power Pulse report released today.

Overall electricity generation declined by 16 per cent in May 2020 and 23 per cent in April 2020 primarily due to lockdown. The plant load factor for coal-based generation in India was 48 per cent in May 2020, a slight improvement over 42 per cent in the previous month, said the report. While renewables grew by 8 per cent and 3 per cent in April and May 2020, coal based power fell by 33 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively. The FY20 growth was 0.9 per cent - the lowest witnessed in the past 20 years. While net generation was struggling to report a growth as a result of the extended monsoon and weather patterns in the last fiscal, the lockdown precipitated the slowdown, said the report.

The report said seasonal variation in electricity demand in Punjab is fascinating with sharp swing, especially in June and July, ahead of the sowing season. “However, this season the dip was lower (lockdown) and rise was higher (agri demand and cooling demand) than last year. We believe that this is primarily due to strong demand from the agricultural pump.”
First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 15:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU