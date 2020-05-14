Looks like there are no states, and the Centre is running India: Amit Mitra

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra reacted sharply to Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman's economic package for migrant labourers, farmers and urban poor and tweeted that the federal polity of India was being strategically undermined. In an interview with Ishita Ayan Dutt later, Mitra says that the is neither paying dues, nor allowing headroom to borrow more. Edited excerpts:

You have said that the government of India is strategically undermining the federal polity of India. Could you elaborate?

The finance minister's press conferences makes it appear that India is ruled by the central government. There is practically no specific responsibilities assigned to states and no mention of states as an entity in the co-operative federalism framework. It looks like there are no states and it's the government of India which is running India. So, the federal polity is being strategically undermined. Not a single demand made by the chief ministers in the video conference with the prime minister have been met.

What are the demands?

There has been no payment of past dues. West Bengal has dues of more than Rs 36,000 crore on account of centrally sponsored schemes and central schemes. The chief minister had written to the prime minister with a full breakdown, and personally handed over a letter when he came to Kolkata. She has taken it up since then in all the video conferences, but there has been no response. And, the amount is increasing because the is not providing its share in new centrally sponsored and central schemes. There is no grant on Covid-19 to the states. West Bengal had asked for a Rs 25,000 crore grant in order to tide over the situation, but again, no response. The chief minister had asked for the FRBM limit to be raised from 3 to 5 per cent which would give headroom for borrowing. But no response on that either.

The compensation for December, January, February, March, and now April, is due to the states. It's not a small amount.

Moreover, the revenue deficit grant sanctioned by the 15th Finance Commission for this year is about Rs 5,011 crore for West Bengal. I had officially written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama, to front-end it and asked for Rs 1,600 crore each for the months of April, May and June. But what we have got is Rs 411 crore last month, and Rs 411 crore this month. It seems as if there is no Covid-19 and no special circumstances.

What is the delivery mechanism for the schemes?

The allocation should be made to states because the instrumentalities for implementation are with them. However, there has been no consultation. Migrant workers are coming to the states. Ration card reforms are being announced, but there has been no discussion on the reforms carried out by the states in the ration system. Basically, the presence of states, which is fundamental to India, is being undermined. Centralisation is the order of the day.

What was Bengal's in April?

In April, our collection was 13.3 per cent. Our revenues are Rs 4,500 crore and we got Rs 600 crore. How does one run the state?

We have commitments that are inalienable. They are related to salaries, pensions. There are many commitments of the state which cannot be deferred indefinitely. West Bengal is the only state which has paid salaries and pensions on the first of the month. We have been able to because of advance management of finances, but there is a limit. In May, revenues will be even less. Every state is crying, they can't manage.