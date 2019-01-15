India mergers and acquisitions at record high of $129 billion in 2018

The value of announced mergers and acquisitions (M&A) involving Indian companies reached $129.4 bn in 2018, up 104.5 per cent in value from last year, surpassing the annual record of 2007 ($67.4 bn). The number of announced deals also grew 17.2 per cent from a year ago and witnessed the busiest annual period since records began in 1980.

The average ticket-size was up at $127.8 mn in 2018, compared to $82.8 mn in 2017. The uptick was seen across domestic, in-bound and out-bound deals. The materials sector accounted for majority of the acquisitions involving Indian companies with 21.9 ...