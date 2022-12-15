Madhya Pradesh govt targets jump on the 'India Innovation Index'

To strengthen innovation and promote entrepreneurship based on science and technology, the government of recently approved its first policy on this.

According to government officials, the key objective of this policy is to position as the top destination in this field in the country. It also aims to place among the top five states on the “India Innovation Index” by 2030 against the current rank at 13.

Madhya Pradesh is focusing on growth through innovation in sectors such as agriculture, health care, education, and energy, and it wants to develop innovation infrastructure to encourage private enterprise in these areas.

Also in a bid to attract industrial investment, the government has decided to allot 2,458 acres in the Mohasa-Babai industrial area, Narmadapuram district.

This land will be allotted for textiles, garments, food processing, etc. To ensure land is available in specific locations for investors in Mohasa-Babai, the offline allotment of plots has been approved while relaxing the online method under the M.P. State Industrial Land and Building Management Rules, 2014.

The units will have to submit applications in the prescribed way. The decision to allot land will be taken by the committee constituted under the chairmanship of principal secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department. Employment-oriented units like textiles and garments, and food processing will be identified in the priority category for allotting land.

According to Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation officials, due to there being big textile and garment units in Bhopal, Mandideep, and Budni, textile companies like Best Corporation, Indorama, Mahima Fibres, and Vardhaman want land in the Mohasa-Bawai industrial area.

The official spokesperson for MPIDC said: “Mohasa-Babai has good connectivity, water, and quality power through a dedicated distribution company at very competitive rates and, hence, is suitable for industrial projects. This decision will attract investors from priority sectors attending the Global Investors Summit, scheduled for January 11-12 in .”