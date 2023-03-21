MP govt reopens wheat procurement window to help farmers affected by rains

After reporting widespread damage to wheat crop due to untimely rains, the government on Tuesday decided to reopen the registration window for official procurement from March 22-24.

This would enable those who missed registration to have another opportunity to sell wheat through official procurement channels at the pre-fixed MSP of Rs 2125 per quintal. The move is also meant to support the market where prices have dropped below the MSP leading to unrest among growers.

Earlier the deadline for registration was February 28, which was extended till March 5.

“However, due to sudden unseasonal rains the window of registration has been reopened from March 22-24,” said an official order.

is among states that have suffered widespread damage to the standing wheat, chana and mustard crops due to recent bouts of unseasonal rains.

Wheat crops in Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Khargone, Datia, Satna and Vidisha districts of the state have been affected due to recent bouts of unseasonal rains that started a few days back. Last year, the state had first targeted to purchase around seven million tonnes of wheat while the actual procurement was around 4.6 million tonnes.

Wheat prices in several markets of MP have dropped below the MSP of Rs 2125 per quintal from the highs of over Rs 3200 per quintal in a span of less than three months due to Centre’s decision to liquidate five million tonnes of wheat from its stocks to cool down prices.