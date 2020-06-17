Madhya Pradesh versus Punjab: Who is ahead in the wheat procurement game?

A few days back, Madhya Pradesh surpassed Punjab as the country’s biggest wheat procuring state. By the time the purchase season ends , MP would have, in all likelihood, purchased around 13 million tonnes of wheat this season.

Till June 15, it had purchased some 12.9 million tonnes of wheat, as per the state government while Punjab has closed its annual procurement for this year at 12.71 million tonnes. Of this, according to the Madhya Pradesh state, almost 97 per cent has already been transported to safer destinations during the past few days. Storage challenges ...