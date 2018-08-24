Maharashtra rules 1-yr jail, Rs 50,000 fine for paying farmers below MSP

In a drastic move, the Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday decided to amend the making it illegal for any private trader to purchase any agriculture produce below the government-fixed from the coming season.

The amendment said that any trader who fails to purchase farm goods at could attract a jail-term of one-year or fine of Rs 50,000 depending upon the severity of the offence.

The amendment has also done away with the process of the requirement of separate licenses considering the entire state as a single market.

This would enable farmers and traders to buy and sell at any mandi without the requirement of the mandatory license.

Though being talked for a long time, Maharashtra now becomes the first state to give a legal backing to

The second decision of a single unified license was one of the main requirements for states to get enrolled under the (e-NAM). So far, just seven states have moved towards the system of single unified trading license and that too in varying degrees. Maharashtra is included in this list.





The need to make the purchase at MSP was also one of the suggestions made by the (CACP) in its last non-price recommendations for kharif 2018-19, though it had propagated a different way.

To ensure that farmers get the maximum benefit of Centre’s MSP, CACP in one of its recommendations had suggested bringing a legislation titled, ‘Right to Sell at MSP’ which would give legal backing to the entire exercise and ensure that no one purchases any crop below the mandated price.

Though the Commission didn’t exactly spell out the broad contours of the legislation, sources said it could ensure that no farmer sells his produce below the mandated MSP.

“To instill confidence among farmers for procurement of their produce, a legislation conferring on farmers ‘The Right to Sell at MSP’ may be brought out,” the Commission had said.

However, traders and industry players have strongly objected to the proposal on the grounds that interference in normal demand-supply mechanism in mandis could end up jeopardizing markets and make government the biggest buyer of commodities.

“Price discovery based on demand and supply is best done in the mandis and if government tries to artificially set a floor price for private traders, they would simply pull off, leaving the government with the sole responsibility to purchase at MSP as is the case in wheat and rice,” Pravin Dongre, chairman of Indian Pulses and Grains Association told Business Standard.



Dongre though said that such a rule is in the best interest of farmers, provided the government agrees to remain a big buyer of commodities.

Rajendra Sharma, a former chairman of Azadpur APMC, the largest wholesale market in Delhi said such an idea is practically not implementable and might end up complicating trade.

“How will you implement such a proposal in onion and potatoes, where there is no MSP, so these farmers won’t get any benefit. This(amendment) will fall through,” Sharma said.

However, some traders have welcomed the move on the grounds that this could curb speculative trading in commodities.

“At least this would curb tendency among pulses and oilseeds speculators to sell below the market rate and artificially pull down prices for their own benefit,” said P K Gupta, a leading mustard trader from Jaipur."