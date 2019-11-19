Maharashtra, Haryana saw biggest drop in rural consumer spending: NSO data

The steepest fall in consumer spending in rural areas happened in Maharashtra and Haryana, the National Statistical Office’s (NSO’s) consumer expenditure survey of 2017-18 showed. Incidentally, the two states went to Assembly polls in October and the NSO’s survey was supposed to be officially released in public domain in June.

The government has decided to junk the survey over ‘data quality’ issues. The survey was conducted between July 2017 and June 2018, which coincided with the implementation of the goods and services tax and came a few months after ...