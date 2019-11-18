NSO's junked consumer expenditure survey shows inequality gap declining

Top income earners cut down sharply on their expenditure, dragging consumer spending down for the first time in India in over four decades, leading to a decrease in income inequality.

A class-wise analysis of the National Statistical Office’s (NSO’s) consumer expenditure survey showed the gap between the rich and the poor coming down in the six-year period till 2017-18. The government on Friday termed the NSO’s survey report “Key Indicators: Household Consumer Expenditure in India” “draft” and said it had decided not to release it owing to ...