JUST IN
CIL to produce sand using overburden rocks; likely to begin ops by next yr
Govt recommends imposing anti-dumping duty on vinyl tiles frm China, Taiwan
Indus Water Treaty: The what and why of a decades-old conflict
Indus Water Treaty: India sends notice to Pak, seeks changes in pact
Govt set to invite EoIs for Rs 41k-cr Great Nicobar Port on Saturday
FCI to offer wheat at Rs 2,350 per quintal for buyers across India
Shipping Ministry launches marine logistics portal to smoothen sea trade
Need clarity in definitions, wider governance in online gaming rules: UKIBC
RBI's foreign exchange reserves rise $1.7 bn in a week to $573 bn
India-Egypt MoU on cultural cooperation signed for five years: Govt
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
CIL to produce sand using overburden rocks; likely to begin ops by next yr
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Maharashtra sugar mills likely to shut early as rain hits cane supply

Maharashtra, which accounts for more than a third of the country's sugar output, could produce 12.8 million tonnes of sugar in the 2022/23 marketing year that began on Oct. 1

Topics
sugar mills | Maharashtra | sugar production

Reuters 

sugar

Sugar mills in India's top producing state Maharashtra are set to stop cane crushing 45 to 60 days earlier than last year as adverse weather has curtailed sugar cane availability, a senior state government official told Reuters on Friday.

The western state of Maharashtra, which accounts for more than a third of the country's sugar output, could produce 12.8 million tonnes of sugar in the 2022/23 marketing year that began on Oct. 1, down from an earlier forecast of 13.8 million tonnes, Maharashtra's sugar commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said.

Lower sugar output could prevent the world's second-biggest exporter from allowing additional exports, potentially supporting global prices and allowing rivals Brazil and Thailand to increase their shipments.

"Excessive rainfall curtailed sugar cane's vegetative growth. This year lower cane is available for crushing," Gaikwad said.

A few mills in the central part of the state could start winding down operations in 15 days, and by the end of April all except three or four mills could have stopped crushing, he said.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jan Harvey)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on sugar mills

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 22:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.