Make in Odisha 2.0: State draws Rs 4.19 trillion investment intents

The second edition of Make in Odisha conclave turned out to be a bigger investment grosser than the inaugural edition held in 2016.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unveiling the consolidated investment figure for the summit said, "Odisha drew investment intents received by the state during and in the run up to the event totalled Rs 4.19 trillion. The overall investments have more than doubled compared to the inaugural edition of Make in Odisha 2016 where the state attracted investments valued at Rs 2.03 trillion."

The investment intents received during this edition have the potential to generate 519,000 jobs.

Patnaik said investments have flown across 15 sectors and the state government will provide all necessary support for implementation of the projects. "Additionally, my government will form dedicated teams to follow up with the industry captains to plan and build long-term partnership", he added.





Like the previous edition, metals sector continued to the be the top draw, grabbing the key share in the total investment basket with project proposals, brownfield or greenfield drawn from leading industrial houses like Jindal Steel & Power Ltd - JSPL (Rs 550 billion), SAIL (Rs 410 billion), Tata Steel (Rs 235 billion), Vedanta (Rs 150 billion) and Aditya Birla Group (Rs 145 billion) adding up to the major investments.

This edition of the conclave saw the state investment pool diversifying as project proposals came forth from emerging sectors such as petrochemicals & chemicals, food processing, electronics manufacturing, IT & telecom and aerospace & defence manufacturing. Among the foreign investors, the investments were primarily from Japan, Thailand and Taiwan. The Make in Odisha conclave 2018 got an international touch with Japan's participation as the country partner.