Make in Odisha: CM Naveen meets top corporate leaders at Mumbai roadshow

Chief minister connected with some top-notch corporate honchos on Wednesday at a roadshow in Mumbai. A state delegation led by Patnaik organised the event in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (Ficci), which is the industry partner for the upcoming 'Make in Odisha' conclave scheduled from November 11 to 15.

The chief minister met leading industrialists --- Mukesh Ambani, chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) of Reliance Industries Ltd; Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group; Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla; Godrej Group chairman Adi Godrej; Raymond Group CMD Gautam Singhania; and Kishore Biyani, founder and chief executive officer at Future Group. Business leaders drawn from 300 companies participated in the roadshow to explore investment opportunities in sectors identified by the Odisha government, mainly food processing and seafood, ancillary and downstream industries in metals sector, textiles, ESDM (electronics system design & manufacturing), chemicals, plastics and petrochemicals, and tourism, a government release stated.

At the roadshow, Patnaik launched 'I Am Odisha' campaign. The campaign in line with the investment conclave, celebrating the success stories of Odisha and their contribution to creating a vibrant ecosystem for business in the state.

“I am happy to share that Odisha is emerging as the ‘Manufacturing Hub of Eastern India’ and my government is working tirelessly towards developing the state into a ‘Manufacturing Hub of South Asia’. Targeting the development of a conducive environment for industrial development, my government has promulgated progressive policies and developed state-of-the-art infrastructure. We have seen a significant rise in attracting manufacturing projects with more than 118 large projects approved with an employment potential of 1,28,572 in the past four years alone in the state," Patnaik said.

During the meetings with investors, Odisha showcased its strengths --- low cost of doing business, incentives for investors, dedicated sector specific clusters and 125,000 acres of land bank earmarked for industrial development. Odisha's available industrial infrastructure at the National Investment & Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) - Kalinganagar, food processing parks at Khordha and Chhatabar, textiles and apparel parks at Ramdaspur and Dhamnagar, aluminium downstream park at Angul and plastics park at Paradip was presented to the prospective investors. The state delegation aims to meet some more investors on Thursday and invite them to explore business opportunities.

At the inaugural edition of 'Make in Odisha', the state drew investments valued at Rs 2.03 trillion. Since the event, two ground-breaking ceremonies have been organised for 27 manufacturing units and inauguration for seven units valued at Rs 143.65 billion with an employment potential for 17,140 people.