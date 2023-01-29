JUST IN
Centre should reduce import duty on cut and polished diamonds: GJEPC
India's 1.4 bn population could become world economy's new growth engine
Govt working on faster litigation disposal in CAT, says Jitendra Singh
PSE dividends likely to cross govt's target for first time in 8 years
Delhi govt approves projects worth Rs 12 cr to strengthen road infra
Indian refiners' crude oil processing in December rises 4% y/y: Govt data
Govt clears 15 R&D projects worth around Rs 32.25 cr in key strategic areas
Maharashtra sugar mills likely to shut early as rain hits cane supply
CIL to produce sand using overburden rocks; likely to begin ops by next yr
Govt recommends imposing anti-dumping duty on vinyl tiles frm China, Taiwan
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Centre should reduce import duty on cut and polished diamonds: GJEPC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Mandatory KYC leads to 30-50% dip in demand for motor insurance from agents

Mandatory KYC leads to 30-50% dip in demand for motor insurance from agents

Topics
KYC | Motor insurance | Insurance sales

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Aadhaar
Representative Image

Sunil Kumar Singh from Varanasi has been working in the insurance sector as an agent for the past three decades. Prior to 2023, Kumar used to do an average of 20 motor insurance policies a day, but that came down to 12-13 a day after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) made Know-Your-Customer (KYC) norms mandatory from January 1. This was made applicable for the purchase of all new insurance policies, irrespective of their premiums.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on KYC

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 13:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.