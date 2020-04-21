Mango growers in UP want institutional procurement to tide over lockdown

With the prices of popular mango varieties such as alphonso and kesar dwindling due to the lockdown, the growers of another marquee variety Dussehri have knocked at the doors of the for relief.

In a letter written to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the Mango Growers Association of India has demanded a slew of urgent measures to protect the mango farmers from economic losses, along the lines of alphonso and kesar, which are primarily grown in Maharashtra and Gujarat respectively.

“Alphonso, which normally sells for about Rs 1,500 a dozen is going for Rs 400-500 a dozen this year owing to the slump in domestic and export demand, while the traders are also facing irritants in transporting the fruit to the market,” Association president Insram Ali told Business Standard.

He said kesar farmers were also facing the same situation. “April is the peak season for kesar. But, the fruit consignments are not reaching the big markets such as Delhi and thus resulting in a loss proposition.





In the letter, the Association has recalled the tough challenges being faced by the mango growers in over a dozen mango belts in UP owing to corona crisis, apart from the loss from unseasonal rains and squall last month.

He claimed the UP mango production, which is dominated by dussehri with 80 per cent share, is estimated at about 3.5 million tonnes (MT), down 12.5 per cent compared to more than 4 MT last year. Dussehri is largest mango variety grown in India.

The Association has demanded government procurement of mango just like for paddy, wheat and potato to insulate farmers from losses owing to the lockdown, disruption in movement of goods, export market squeeze etc.

Besides, it has sought 24-hour power supply. “Although the mango belts are billed as urban consumers, yet supply of power is not uninterrupted through the day,” Ali lamented.



He has urged the state government to permit the functioning of the corrugated box units, so that they were easily available when dussehri is ready for harvest and transportation from the pack houses to the market.

The other demands of the Association pertain to the kisan credit card interest subsidy, three month power bill waiver and special provision for the transportation of mango consignments across the country in big mandis during the peak seasons of June and July.

“In normal season, the mango growers, traders and exporters would start to get inquiries from big traders and importers by now. All this is missing this year owing to the lockdown and near freeze on international flights. We are therefore only concentrating on the domestic market to recoup our investment,” Ali added.

The prominent mango belts in UP include Lucknow (Lucknow, Malihabad, Bakshi-ka-Talaab), Saharanpur and Sambhal-Amroha-Muzaffarnagar districts. Apart from dussehri, other major state varieties comprise Langda, Chausa, Amprapali and Mallika.

Andhra Pradesh and UP collectively account for 40 per cent of India’s annual mango production, followed by Karnataka, Bihar, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Last year, the domestic stood at nearly 21.38 MT, while the advance estimates (AE) for 2019-20 suggest a nominal drop to 21.23 MT, although the acreage has increased over the same period. (See Table)

UP mango is mainly exported to the Gulf countries, including Iran, United Arab of Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Bangladesh. Indian mango, especially from the South, is also shipped to the South East Asian countries, such as Malaysia, Singapore etc.

Although, India is among the top mango producers, corresponding to 40 per cent of global output followed by China, Thailand and Pakistan, yet a major portion of the fruit is domestically consumed and only a small quantity is exported. Pakistan, owing to its vicinity to the Gulf, has been giving tough competition to India so far as mango shipments are concerned.