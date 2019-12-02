Manufacturing activity improves in Nov, but firms cut operating costs, jobs

activity in the country gained pace in November but as firms sharply cut operating costs, jobs losses occurred for the first time in 20 months, said a monthly global survey released on Monday.

The widely tracked Nikkei India Purchase Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 51.2 in November from October's 50.6, which was a two-year low. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below that denotes contraction.

However, the upturn remaining subdued compared to earlier, growth rates for new orders and production remained modest. As a result, more firms reported that they have had to resort to layoffs.

"A number of companies indicated that workloads had been managed by existing staff, while others cited the non-replacement of retirees and non-renewal of temporary contracts," said the PMI survey.

In order to tighten their belts, firms also scaled back input purchasing, with the latest decline the fourth in as many months. Subsequently, stocks of purchases continued to fall for the fourth-straight month. Rates of contraction for both input buying and inventories were marginal.

Holdings of manufactured goods also declined, with the pace of depletion being solid in spite of softening from October.





Consumer goods provided the main impetus to overall growth, while the intermediate goods category returned to expansion territory. Conversely, there was a solid deterioration in operating conditions at capital-goods makers. Indian production increased only moderately in November, albeit at a quicker rate than October's two-year low.

Growth was supported by the launch of new products and better demand, though restrained by competitive pressures and unstable market conditions, the survey said. It also pointed out total sales increased for the twenty-fifth month in a row, with growth strengthening from October's recent low.

Some firms were able to secure new work amid successful marketing and strengthening demand, but others struggled in the face of competitive conditions, a challenging economic scenario and troubles in the automotive sector. Manufacturers were partly helped by external markets, as signalled by a further expansion in international sales. The increase in exports was slight, however, and among the weakest over the past year-and-a-half.

"PMI data continued to show a lack of inflationary pressures in the sector which, combined with slow economic growth, suggests that the RBI will likely extend its accommodative policy stance and further reduce the benchmark interest rate during December," said Pollyanna de Lima, principal economist at IHS Markit.