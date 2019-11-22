JUST IN
Defence Ministry allocates Rs 400 cr to set up testing facilities for MSME
Manufacturing to meet 58% of durables demand by FY25 despite bumps: Report

The growing middle class and a youth-driven economy will further increase penetration of white goods in local households and have potential to open up 150,000 additional jobs by 2024-25

Photo: Bloomberg
Despite occasional road bumps like the goods and services tax and hike in commodity prices, the consumer durables market in India is expected to double in the next six years, with domestic manufacturing meeting 58 per cent of the demand from 42 per cent now, according to CEAMA-Frost & Sullivan report.

The growing middle class and a youth-driven economy will further increase penetration of white goods in local households and have potential to open up 150,000 additional jobs by

2024-25.

