Manufacturing to meet 58% of durables demand by FY25 despite bumps: Report

Despite occasional road bumps like the goods and services tax and hike in commodity prices, the consumer durables market in India is expected to double in the next six years, with domestic manufacturing meeting 58 per cent of the demand from 42 per cent now, according to CEAMA-Frost & Sullivan report.
The growing middle class and a youth-driven economy will further increase penetration of white goods in local households and have potential to open up 150,000 additional jobs by
2024-25.
