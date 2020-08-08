Many nations value autonomy, feel globalisation has been unfair: Jaishankar

There is a sense that has not been fair and many countries and political thinkers today see merit and value in much great autonomy and much great national capabilities than before, External Affairs Minister said on Saturday.

Speaking at India@75 Summit organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Jaishankar said is a much bigger phenomenon and different countries are uncomfortable with excessive dependence abroad.

He said India has been saying that countries want to take "control of their lives".

"Deglobalistaion of the world is a much bigger phenomenon. Different countries are uncomfortable with excessive dependence abroad. 21st century was very much a century where was desirable, but we've been saying for five years or more that countries want to take control of their lives," he said in his address through video conferencing.

ALSO READ: Latest LIVE: Death toll in Kerala landslide rises to 24; 46 still missing



The minister said some countries have benefitted more and within the countries, some people are benefitted more.

"Many countries and political thinkers today see merit and value in much great autonomy and much great national capabilities than before. Parts of that also comes out of the sense that has not been fair, that some countries have benefitted more and within the countries, some people are benefitted more," he said.

Jaishankar said a different definition of globalisation relates to issues facing the world.

"I would ask you to look at a different definition of globalisation, that is global issues from which there is no escape. There is no escape from climate change, pandemics and increasingly, I think, there is no escape from terrorism. That, to me, is really globalisation," he said.