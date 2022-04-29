March core sector growth slows down to 4.3% from 12.6% a year ago

The production of eight infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4.3 per cent in March against 12.6 per cent in the year-ago period, according to official data released on Friday.



The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity - had expanded by 6 per cent in February.



During April-March 2021-22, the eight sectors grew by 10.4 per cent compared to a contraction of 6.4 per cent in 2020-21.

