May CPI inflation cools down to 7.04% from eight-year high in April

(CPI) for the month of May cooled down from an eight-year high in April and came in at 7.04 per cent on the back of cheaper food and utility items. It was still above the Monetary Policy Committee’s medium term target of 4 (+/-2) per cent for the fifth straight month, justifying the two recent interest rate hikes by the central bank.

CPI for the month of April was 7.79 per cent. Consumer Food Price Inflation (CFPI) came in at 7.97 in May compared with 8.09 in April.

The latest CPI print is slightly lower than market expectations of 7.1 per cent, according to a poll of 45 economists by agency Reuters. Excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel and duty cuts on other items may have played a part in cooling down inflation.

Last week, the six-member MPC unanimously voted to increase the benchmark policy rate by 50 basis points to take the repo rate to 4.9 per cent.

While the real GDP growth forecast for FY23 has been retained at 7.2 per cent, the inflation projection for the year has been raised to 6.7 per cent. The MPC noted that inflation is likely to remain above the upper tolerance band of 6 per cent through the first three quarters of FY23.

However, the biggest indicator that inflationary pressures will continue is the sustained elevation of crude prices. The Indian crude basket, despite having a larger share of Russian supplies, has touched a 10-year high of $121 a barrel. Globally, benchmark crude was still above $118 a barrel, with many expecting sustained levels of $110 plus in the months to come.

This week, the US Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates amid liquidity tightening by central banks around the world.