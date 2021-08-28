MCA is working to issue code of conduct for creditors under IBC: Verma

-
ALSO READ
'IBC is a road under construction,' says IBBI chairperson M S Sahoo
The unfairness of real estate bankruptcy resolution
Special insolvency relief framework for Covid-hit MSMEs in the works
Suspension of IBC proceedings may not be extended beyond March 24
We didn't expect flood of insolvency cases, says IBBI chairman M S Sahoo
-
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is working to issue a code of conduct for creditors under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), said MCA Secretary Rajesh Verma on Friday.
This comes a month after a Parliamentary panel flagged the “disproportionately large and unsustainable ‘haircuts’ taken by the financial creditors over the years”. In some insolvency resolution processes, the haircuts taken by creditors were more than 90 per cent.
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) is collaborating with the Indian Banks’ Association, the Reserve bank of India and the Department of Financial Services for a code of conduct, Verma said while addressing a Confederation of Indian Industry Conference on 5 years of IBC.
Industry experts are of the opinion that the regulator for the committee of creditors (CoC) is the RBI and not the IBBI. “To say there will be a code of conduct coming through IBC is a mismatch, these two cannot be reconciled. The functions of CoC can be amended in IBC,” said Shardul Shroff, Chairman, CII task force on IBC.
Verma also said that IBC has helped creditors recover 180 per cent of the liquidation value. “Thirty per cent of the companies resolved were not going concern,” he added.
More than 17,800 cases involving an amount of Rs 5 trillion were disposed of even before admission under the IBC, according to MCA data. Till July this year, 4,570 cases were admitted for corporate insolvency resolution process, of which less than 10 per cent were resolved with a realisable amount of Rs 2.5 trillion.
Over 1,371 cases went into liquidation and 466 cases were withdrawn till July.
From value erosion of assets and conduct of CoC to delays in proceedings and post-resolution difficulties, the MCA is discussing ways to address the challenges of IBC, which is now a five-year-old law. “Many issues have cropped up. We will continue to engage with industry for reimagining IBC in this critical time,” Verma said
The MCA secretary also said that in order to address the delays, the government is filling up the vacancies at the national company law tribunal and ramping up infrastructure with e-courts.
Addressing the seminar, K V Subramanian, chief economic advisor, said IBC has helped in balancing the interests of various stakeholders, thereby creating an optimal as well as fair ecosystem for resolving insolvency in current times.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU